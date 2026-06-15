Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Another 12 Cents At The Pump In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 66.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 72.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of $1.14/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.95/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.74/g.

"Average gasoline prices fell in 47 states over the last week, with the national average dropping below $4 per gallon late Sunday for the first time since mid-April. The decline came as oil prices moved sharply lower in reaction to news of a potential deal between the United States and Iran, though it remains to be seen whether the agreement will hold," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"A handful of price-cycling states saw averages jump before joining the broader downward trend. The real test now shifts to the Strait of Hormuz, where any reopening and resumption of normal oil flows would be the clearest signal that this relief is durable. For now, the national average could continue falling, provided there isn't a drastic reversal and the U.S. and Iran continue moving in a positive direction."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99/g today. The national average is down 52.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 91.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.182 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

June 15, 2025: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 15, 2024: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

June 15, 2023: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

June 15, 2022: $4.53/g (U.S. Average: $5.02/g)

June 15, 2021: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.55/g, down 17.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.72/g.

Tennessee- $3.57/g, down 15.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.72/g.

Huntsville- $3.64/g, down 12.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.