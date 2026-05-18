Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Nearly 12 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 36.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.42/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.59/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.59/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

“The national average price of gasoline spent much of last week drifting lower after jumping early in the week as oil prices softened on hopes that diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran could help ease supply concerns. However, that optimism faded after President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping failed to produce a breakthrough on Iran, while renewed warnings toward Tehran have helped push oil prices higher again,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With global oil inventories continuing to trend toward historically tight levels, markets remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential supply disruptions. As a result, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to remain volatile, and with Memorial Day approaching, any sustained increase in oil prices could begin pushing retail fuel prices higher again in the weeks ahead,” De Haan added.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.47/g today. The national average is up 45.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.33/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.618 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

May 18, 2025: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

May 18, 2024: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

May 18, 2023: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 18, 2022: $4.24/g (U.S. Average: $4.58/g)

May 18, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.06/g, down 12.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.18/g.

Tennessee- $4.08/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.15/g.

Huntsville- $4.05/g, unchanged from last week's $4.05/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.