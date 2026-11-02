Local Gas Prices Fall Nearly 25 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 24.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 94.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week, while diesel declined in most, as refinery maintenance wraps up and seasonal demand continues to fade with the onset of cooler weather,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“That combination has given gasoline and diesel prices some much-needed breathing room, and motorists are finally seeing relief at the pump. Oil fell nearly $2 in Sunday trading, with WTI at $102.15 per barrel and Brent at $111.52. However, volatility could return quickly after the election. Whether new attacks occur or a truce takes hold around the Strait of Hormuz, along with continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries, will likely dictate where prices head as we move closer to the holidays.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.21/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.27/g, a difference of $1.06/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 17.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12/g today. The national average is down 24.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.281 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

November 2, 2025: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.99/g)

November 2, 2024: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

November 2, 2023: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

November 2, 2022: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

November 2, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.66/g, down 12.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.78/g.

Tennessee- $3.67/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.79/g.

Huntsville- $3.71/g, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.78/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.