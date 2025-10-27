Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Over 12 Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.49/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 8.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.19/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

“The national average saw a slight rise over the last week, as gas prices surged in parts of the Midwest after a refinery fire pushed wholesale gasoline prices sharply higher in the region,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the spike in prices in affected areas was significant, relief is likely in the weeks ahead as the situation stabilizes. For now, the possibility of a U.S.-China trade deal could lift oil prices on optimism that it would increase trade and reduce tariffs—potentially keeping the national average slightly above the $3-per-gallon mark for a couple more weeks before slipping back below $3 ahead of Thanksgiving.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00/g today. The national average is down 10.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.638 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

October 27, 2024: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

October 27, 2023: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

October 27, 2022: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

October 27, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

October 27, 2020: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

October 27, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

October 27, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

October 27, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 27, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 27, 2015: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.60/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

Tennessee- $2.58/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.65/g.

Huntsville- $2.61/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.65/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at prices.GasBuddy.com.