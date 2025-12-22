Local Gas Prices Fall Over 13 Cents A Gallon At The Pump In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.32/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.15/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.97/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $1.99/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.70/g.

“For a fourth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, as conditions remain ripe for some of the lowest seasonal gas prices in five years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Oil prices continue to struggle amid rising U.S., Canadian, and OPEC+ oil production, while refinery output remains near some of the highest seasonal levels in years — factors that are likely to keep gas prices under pressure over the weeks ahead. We’re continuing to see some gas prices below $2 per gallon in the nation’s cheapest states, now at more than 125 gas stations. Diesel prices have also seen some relief, though inventories remain tight, keeping the national average higher than a year ago.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.79/g today. The national average is down 26.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.575 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

December 22, 2024: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.01/g)

December 22, 2023: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

December 22, 2022: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

December 22, 2021: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

December 22, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.42/g, down 10.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

Tennessee- $2.42/g, down 11.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.53/g.

Huntsville- $2.55/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59/g.

