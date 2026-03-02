Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Slightly, But Expected To Rise This Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.47/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 2.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.28/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.24/g while the highest was $3.39/g, a difference of $1.15/g.

“The national average price of gasoline has climbed for a fourth straight week, driven primarily by seasonal tightening and broader market dynamics,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Looking ahead, markets will now begin reacting to this weekend’s U.S.–Iran attacks, which have elevated geopolitical risk premiums even in the absence of immediate supply disruption."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 5.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.740 per gallon.

"Oil prices have firmed as traders assess the potential for further escalation, and while fundamentals such as inventories and refinery activity remain important anchors, the risk of broader instability — particularly involving key transit routes — has injected fresh uncertainty into energy markets," De Haan added. "In the week ahead, gasoline prices are likely to face heightened upward pressure as seasonal trends continue and markets navigate this evolving geopolitical landscape, with the national average poised to reach the $3-per-gallon mark for the first time this year.”

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

March 2, 2025: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

March 2, 2024: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

March 2, 2023: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

March 2, 2022: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 2, 2021: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.58/g, up 15.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.43/g.

Tennessee- $2.55/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

Huntsville- $2.59/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.61/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

