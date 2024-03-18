Chattanooga Gas Prices Reverse Recent Trend, Fall Seven Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.00 per gallon.

"Most Americans continued to see average gasoline prices march higher last week. The reason is the season: gasoline demand is rising as more Americans are getting out, combined with the summer gasoline switchover, which is well underway, and continued refinery maintenance," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The madness should slow down in the next few weeks as we've seen positive data that refinery output is starting to increase, a sign that the peak of maintenance season could be behind us. In some positive news for Midwest motorists, the bp refinery in Whiting, Indiana that can process 440,000 barrels of oil per day is finally back to normal operations for the first time since an electrical failure happened in early February. For now, gas prices will likely continue to trend higher, but the fever may break soon. When it comes to diesel, the news has been good - above average temperatures have lowered heating oil demand, and average diesel prices are on the cusp of falling back below $4 per gallon."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.77/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today. The national average is up 18.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 18, 2023: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

March 18, 2022: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $4.27/g)

March 18, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

March 18, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

March 18, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

March 18, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 18, 2017: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 18, 2016: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 18, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 18, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.04/g, unchanged from last week's $3.04/g.

Tennessee- $3.06/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Huntsville- $3.17/g, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

