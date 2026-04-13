Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Four Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 58.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.28/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.46/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.29/g while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.70/g.

“Average gasoline prices surged for many Americans through the first half of last week before easing in some areas after oil prices slipped following President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“However, with a breakdown in talks and renewed escalation over the weekend, motorists should prepare for another round of price increases. The move toward a full blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is compounding global supply concerns and risks further disrupting flows, which pushed oil prices sharply higher in Sunday night trading. As a result, gasoline prices are likely to jump again this week, with diesel expected to follow, until there is a meaningful restoration of shipping through the Strait.”

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.07/g today. The national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.617 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

April 13, 2025: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

April 13, 2024: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

April 13, 2023: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

April 13, 2022: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $4.07/g)

April 13, 2021: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.85/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.

Tennessee- $3.88/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.

Huntsville- $3.91/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.