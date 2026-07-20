Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Nearly 9 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 88.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.25/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

"Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in nearly every state for the second straight week, with the national average price of gasoline likely to reach $4 per gallon within the next 48 hours and diesel already back above $5 per gallon nationally," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets, the story is increasingly less about crude oil and more about global refining capacity — the Strait of Hormuz remains closed while continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries further squeeze an already strained supply picture. With WTI crude approaching $85 per barrel in Sunday night trading, price-cycling markets are likely to see another jolt higher in the coming days, and motorists should brace for a rougher stretch ahead."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/g today. The national average is up 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 85.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 22.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.077 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

July 20, 2025: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

July 20, 2024: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 20, 2023: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

July 20, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $4.44/g)

July 20, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.54/g, up 11.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.42/g.

Tennessee- $3.59/g, up 12.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.47/g.

Huntsville- $3.53/g, up 12.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.41/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.