Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Nearly Eight Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.51/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.97/g, a difference of 46.0 cents per gallon.

"The national average has inched higher, driven primarily by sharp gas price increases on the West Coast, where refinery maintenance and outages have created a ripple effect in neighboring states, pushing prices higher in many communities," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 16.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.632 per gallon.

"While most of the country has experienced a relatively quiet week for gas prices, the West Coast has seen rapid increases— a trend that should slow in the coming days. Although the surge remains isolated to the West for now, refinery maintenance will soon begin in other regions, and with the transition to summer gasoline blends underway, prices in most areas are likely to start rising in the weeks ahead," De Haan added. "Meanwhile, oil prices remain subdued in the low $70s as President Trump works on a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine— an event that, if realized, could have significant implications for oil markets in the months ahead."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

February 17, 2024: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

February 17, 2023: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

February 17, 2022: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

February 17, 2021: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

February 17, 2020: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 17, 2019: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

February 17, 2018: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

February 17, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 17, 2016: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 17, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.79/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

Tennessee- $2.77/g, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.

Huntsville- $2.79/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

