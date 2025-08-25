Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Nearly Six Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.45/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.34/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.35/g.

“The national average saw a modest increase over the last week after storms temporarily knocked the Midwest’s largest refinery offline in Indiana, triggering sharp jumps in gas prices across Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We could soon see prices cycle higher in Illinois and Indiana as well, although there’s been some late-week relief in wholesale prices now that the refinery is restarting. Meanwhile, Florida saw the nation’s largest weekly decline, but a rebound due to price cycling is likely on the horizon. All of this is playing out while oil prices remain relatively stable in the low $60s. With no major hurricanes threatening the U.S. at the moment, the biggest wildcard remains any shifts in Russia’s war on Ukraine. For now, expect only moderate gas price fluctuations, with the potential for lower prices arriving later this fall.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today. The national average is down 2.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.651 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 25, 2024: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

August 25, 2023: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

August 25, 2022: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

August 25, 2021: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

August 25, 2020: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

August 25, 2019: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

August 25, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 25, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 25, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 25, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.68/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

Tennessee- $2.74/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

Huntsville- $2.74/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.