Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Slightly Over The Past Week, Up 4.4 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 21.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.46/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.37/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.74/g.

“It’s been another relatively quiet week for average gas prices, with most states seeing modest or slight declines, while a handful of price cycling states experienced the most noticeable fluctuations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to hover in the mid-to-upper $60s, and with gasoline demand starting to ease as we head into August, we could see prices gradually decline as we approach Labor Day. That said, this is also the time of year when the tropics begin to stir, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on hurricane activity that could disrupt supply and shift the outlook.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.709 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

July 28, 2024: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 28, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

July 28, 2022: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

July 28, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 28, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 28, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 28, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

July 28, 2017: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

July 28, 2016: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

July 28, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.74/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.

Tennessee- $2.76/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Huntsville- $2.70/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

