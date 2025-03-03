Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Slightly, Up Six Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 6.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 10.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.41/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.35/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.76/g.

"Gasoline prices in the U.S. have edged slightly lower over the past week, even as geopolitical tensions intensify, with the Trump administration promising tariffs that could not only create economic uncertainty but also impact what some motorists pay at the pump in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today. The national average is down 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 29.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.629 per gallon.

"Given the volatility surrounding the tariff situation, forecasting fuel prices remains challenging, as uncertainty lingers over the timing and scope of these tariffs, which the Trump administration has suggested will soon take effect. While OPEC has signaled its intent to stabilize the market, policy decisions from the White House could introduce further uncertainty, making it difficult to predict where prices will head next. However, nearly every year sees a seasonal spring increase, which could eventually push prices higher ahead of summer."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 3, 2024: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

March 3, 2023: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

March 3, 2022: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

March 3, 2021: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

March 3, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 3, 2019: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 3, 2018: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 3, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 3, 2016: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

March 3, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.74/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

Tennessee- $2.72/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69/g.

Huntsville- $2.74/g, unchanged from last week's $2.75/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

