Chattanooga Gas Prices Spike Nearly 14 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.44/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.07/g, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.19/g while the highest was $9.66/g, a difference of $7.47/g.

“With oil prices mostly stable near the $60 per barrel level, we’ve seen the national average move very little over the last few weeks. Roughly half of all states saw prices rise in the last week, while the other half saw prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The West Coast should soon see notable price relief as wholesale prices drop amidst seasonally declining demand. With refinery maintenance nearing completion, we’ll likely see supply improve—and I’m hopeful this will bring the national average solidly below $3 per gallon by Christmas. As for Thanksgiving travel, GasBuddy’s Travel Survey, to be released tomorrow, will highlight some surprising shifts in travel behavior this year.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is up 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.769 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 17, 2024: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

November 17, 2023: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

November 17, 2022: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

November 17, 2021: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

November 17, 2020: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 17, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 17, 2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 17, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

November 17, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 17, 2015: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.66/g, up 11.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.54/g.

Tennessee- $2.66/g, up 8.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.57/g.

Huntsville- $2.65/g, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59/g.

