Chattanooga Gas Prices Spike, Rising Nearly 37 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 36.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.31/g higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices rose in every state over the last week, with some of the most significant and fastest increases concentrated in the Great Lakes, where states like Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois saw sharp spikes, while Wisconsin experienced more modest gains,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “At the same time, diesel prices surged to new records in parts of the region, with some areas touching the $6-per-gallon mark."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.59/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.49/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

"While refinery outages were a key driver behind those outsized increases, early signs of improvement could help ease some of the most extreme price pressures in the Great Lakes in the days ahead. Beyond the region, markets are also digesting a wave of new developments — including OPEC+ raising production for June and President Trump outlining a plan to free stranded ships — which could help restore some supply," De Haan added. "However, with so many moving pieces, the outlook remains highly fluid, and while some localized relief may emerge, broader price volatility is likely to persist in the near term.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 38.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42/g today. The national average is up 32.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 21.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.621 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

May 4, 2025: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

May 4, 2024: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 4, 2023: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 4, 2022: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

May 4, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.94/g, up 24.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.70/g.

Tennessee- $4.00/g, up 28.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.72/g.

Huntsville- $3.94/g, up 17.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.