Chattanooga Gas Prices Up Eights Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 31.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.65/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.39/g while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

"Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in every state over the last week as geopolitical tensions escalated on multiple fronts, with friction between the U.S. and Iran, new hostilities in the Red Sea, and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline all combining to jolt prices sharply higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"New weekend attacks also knocked two additional Russian refineries offline, further straining global refined product supplies and likely offsetting any seasonal relief. Diesel prices could climb even faster in the wake of the new refinery attacks. While most of the country transitions to cheaper winter-blend gasoline this week, the scale of ongoing geopolitical escalations makes meaningful price relief unlikely in the near term. Motorists should brace for continued volatility ahead."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25/g today. The national average is up 19.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.14/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 31.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.183 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

September 14, 2025: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

September 14, 2024: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

September 14, 2023: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

September 14, 2022: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

September 14, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.88/g, up 16.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.72/g.

Tennessee- $3.91/g, up 11.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.80/g.

Huntsville- $3.88/g, up 12.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.