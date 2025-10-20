Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Up Just Under A Cent Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.41/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.25/g while the highest was $3.39/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

“Gas prices have finally fallen below $3 per gallon nationally— the earliest date we've seen a $2.99 national average since 2020, when COVID was the primary driver of low prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “OPEC+ deserves much of the credit for this trend, having steadily raised oil production for much of 2025. Currently, 35 states have average gas prices below $2.99/gal, and GasBuddy even recorded the first $1.99 cash price at a station in Evans, Colorado, with stations in Oklahoma and Texas not far behind. Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today. The national average is down 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.591 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

October 20, 2024: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 20, 2023: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

October 20, 2022: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

October 20, 2021: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 20, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

October 20, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

October 20, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

October 20, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 20, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 20, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.64/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

Tennessee- $2.65/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.67/g.

Huntsville- $2.65/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.67/g.

