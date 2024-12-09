Chattanooga Gas Prices Up Slightly, Rising Just Under Four Cents A Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.491 per gallon.

"The national average has finally fallen below $3 per gallon, and it couldn't come at a better time for motorists with the holidays upon us. One would need to count over 1,300 days since we've seen the national average this low, with the affordability of gasoline at its lowest non-COVID level since 2015," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.97/g, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.27/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.72/g.

"With average gas prices in 35 states and nearly 110,000 stations below $3 per gallon, Americans are putting in just 5.44 minutes of work to buy a gallon, the fewest minutes of work needed (excluding the pandemic) since 2015, when Americans needed to do just 5.25 minutes of work to buy a gallon," De Hann added. "The good news is that we'll likely continue to see additional downward pressure on gas prices, with the national average potentially falling another 10 to 15 cents by Christmas."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today. The national average is down 8.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 9, 2023: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

December 9, 2022: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 9, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 9, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 9, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 9, 2018: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 9, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 9, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

December 9, 2015: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 9, 2014: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.57/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59/g.

Tennessee- $2.64/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.63/g.

Huntsville- $2.72/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

