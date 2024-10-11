Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Revs Up With A Weekend Of Classic Cars

Hundreds of classic cars and thousands of automotive enthusiasts will converge this weekend, October 11-13, for the fifth annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival with family-friendly events held in the heart of the Scenic City.

The fifth annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival borrows the style of its European counterparts by incorporating unique classic car events tailored to the vintage & historic car collector & racer with the welcoming hospitality that is the hallmark of the American South.

"This fifth annual Festival returns with even more family-friendly events," said Byron DeFoor, founder of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. "We are looking forward to another exciting Festival in the heart of our great city."

The J. Willard Marriott Ferrari Club will once again be highlighted at the festival in a new location. The introduction of the Jaguar Club to be hosted at the historic Hotel Clemons. The Unforgettable Gala will be held to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s & other neurological diseases. The weekend ends with the highly anticipated Concours d’Elegance.

The Concours d'Elegance is Sunday's headliner in the streets of West Village, boasting hundreds of significant cars from all generations and from around the world. Eighteen to 20 classes, plus six for special awards, will be judged by distinguished world-class experts and all winners will receive their awards and accolades on the Concours stage in front of the Westin Chattanooga Hotel in West Village.

Englishman David Hobbs, the 1971 Formula 5000 and 1983 SCCA Trans-Am champion, is the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.

Known as "Hobbo" to his friends and fans, Hobbs is one of auto racing's most remarkable all-rounders. In a 31-year driving career he raced in almost every imaginable category: endurance sports racers, touring cars, Formula 1, Formula 5000, Indycars, IMSA, Trans-Am, Can-Am and even NASCAR. On top of that, he has been a television commentator in America for nearly 40 years.

"We at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival are honored to have David Hobbs as Grand Marshal of our fifth annual Festival,” said Byron DeFoor, founder of the event. "His history in the sport and TV industry is unsurpassed. Not only was he a champion race-car driver, his humor and wit on air and in speaking engagements are legendary. He's a great addition to this year's Festival."

Broad Arrow’s inaugural Chattanooga Auction, in partnership with the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, features more than 90 exceptional collector cars across nearly every category of collecting, from American and European classics of the 1950s to modern high-powered supercars. Cars on offer range in value from $30,000 to more than $2,600,000.

Viewers can see more than 90 diverse collector cars in a single setting, from the iconic Porsche 911 to today’s most sought-after supercars like the Ferrari 488 Pista and the Ford GT. Highlights from the cars on offer include:

15 variations of the iconic Porsche 911 model, including some of the rarest and most desirable examples on today’s market.

Three eclectic collections offered from individual collectors, including The Retro Motors Collection, a group of 20 outstanding motor cars comprised largely of late-model, low-mileage U.S. and European sports cars; The Small Speed Collection, comprising six British and European cars of small size yet important racing heritage, and The Stingray Survivor Collection, a group of five highly original and desirable big-block C3-generation Corvettes.

A 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR raced by the legendary Jeff Gordon.

Some of the most charming collector cars on the planet, offering smiles for miles, like the 1957 BMW Isetta 300 microcar, a 1973 Fiat 600 Jolly Custom Conversion, and a 1974 Volkswagen Type 2 15-Window Kombi Bus.

Proceeds from the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival support neuroscience research through Fifty Plus Foundation, Inc. Approaching 14 years of supporting Alzheimer’s and neuroscience research, Fifty Plus Foundation created the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to bring both local and global support to back research that is already making a difference in saving lives.

The 2024 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will be an exciting, nonstop celebration of the best collectible automobiles in the world. All activities are walkable from the main event, making it perfect for families of every age to enjoy.

