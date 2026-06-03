Concrete Pavement Repairs To Prompt Lane Closures On I-24 In The Ridge Cut

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will perform concrete pavement repairs on I‑24 East near mile marker 182 (just west of the Germantown Road exit). This work will take place over two weekends and will require temporary lane closures.

Weekend 1:

Friday, June 5 at 8 PM ET – Monday, June 8 at 6 AM ET

Weekend 2:

Friday, June 12 at 8 PM ET – Monday, June 15 at 6 AM ET

Traffic Impacts (Both Weekends):

Friday night – Saturday around noon: Two right lanes closed for active concrete repair work (one lane open).

Saturday noon – Sunday around noon: One of the closed lanes will reopen for curing, leaving two lanes open.

Early Sunday afternoon: All lanes expected to reopen.

These repairs are critical due to deteriorated pavement conditions. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to a later date.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departure. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violation of this law can result in up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.