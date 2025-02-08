Construction Prompts Lane Closures On I-75 Near Hamilton Place Mall

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

As part of the project to improve the I-75 interchange at Hamilton Place Mall, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will install concrete beams for a new bridge over I-75 at Hamilton Place Boulevard beginning Monday, February 10, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am ET and continuing nightly through Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The work will include rolling roadblocks on I-75 in both directions, lane closures on I-75 in both directions, and temporary closures of the loop ramp to I-75 South from Hamilton Place Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution, pay attention to construction signage and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

