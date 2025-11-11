Construction Prompts Overnight Lane Closures On I-75 At Shallowford Roadd

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be performing nighttime closures of the I-75 South entrance ramp from Shallowford Road to facilitate the installation of steel bridge girders for new bridge construction.

The closures will take place nightly through Thursday, November 13, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM local time. The two turn lanes from Shallowford Road to the I-75 South entrance ramp will also be closed during this time.

This work is weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the following week may be used as a contingency to complete the girder installation. The closure schedule has been coordinated to avoid impacts during peak daytime hours and Hamilton Place Mall business operations.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and use caution while traveling through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in case of inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departure. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving.

For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violation of this law can result in up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.