Construction Prompts Ramp Closure On Interstate 24 At Germantown Road

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic.

Tonight, at midnight and continuing for eight weeks, TDOT contract crews will close the I-24 West entrance ramp from Germantown Road (Exit 183) for construction of noise walls at this location.

A signed detour will be in place. Drivers traveling on North Terrace towards Germantown Road:

Turn left onto Germantown Road

Turn left onto South Terrace

Continue on South Terrace until South Moore Road

Turn left onto the South Moore Road bridge

Turn left onto North Terrace

Merge left onto the new I-24 West entrance ramp onto I-24 West (across from Marlboro Avenue)

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

