Road Construction Prompts Ramp Closures On I-24 Beginning Monday

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic.

As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, TDOT contract crews will close the new I-24 West entrance ramp from North Terrace near Marlboro Avenue for noise wall construction beginning early Monday morning, September 8, 2025, and continuing through Friday evening, September 12, 2025.

During this closure, drivers can access I-24 West by using the recently reopened entrance ramp at Germantown Road.

Additionally, during this same timeframe, the contractor will implement daytime closures of the I-24 East entrance ramp located near Sharondale to complete guardrail installation in the area.

These closures will occur daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the ramp remaining open outside of those hours. During this closure, drivers can access I-24 East using the newly opened entrance ramp from South Terrace near Moore Road.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

