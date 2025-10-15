Construction Prompts Temporary Ramp Closure On I-75 At Shallowford Road

As part of the I-75 Interchange Improvements project at Hamilton Place, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will temporarily close the I-75 South entrance ramp from Shallowford Road beginning Friday, October 17, 2025, at 8:00 PM through Monday, October 20, 2025, at 6:00 AM local time to facilitate the installation of steel bridge beams for the new I-75 South exit ramp to Hamilton Place Boulevard.

A full closure is necessary due to the size and type of the steel beams, which require extended crane holds to complete connections at the bridge bents and install cross bracing for structural stability.

If work cannot be completed as scheduled, a backup date is planned for the following weekend: Friday, October 24, 2025, at 8:00 PM through Monday, October 27, 2025, at 6:00 AM.

Drivers will be detoured onto I-75 North and redirected back to I-75 South via Volkswagen Drive (Exit 9).

Drivers should plan ahead, use caution, follow posted detour signs, and allow extra travel time during this temporary closure. This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in case of inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departure. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violation of this law can result in up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.