Construction Prompts Traffic Shift On I-75 Near Hamilton Place, Shallowford

As part of the I‑75 Interchange Improvements at Hamilton Place, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will implement a series of traffic shifts on I‑75 South at Shallowford Road.

This work is necessary to advance construction of the new exit ramp to Shallowford Road and the future ramp connection from I‑75 South to Hamilton Place Mall.

This work will occur in sequence over May 18–20 (Monday–Wednesday) and is weather‑dependent. Drivers should expect changing traffic patterns, reduce their speed, and use caution when traveling through the area.

Signage will be posted to guide motorists through the work zone. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, the work will be rescheduled.

Traffic Shift – Evening of Monday, May 18 (8:00 PM–6:00 AM ET)

On the night of Monday, May 18, crews will remove existing pavement markings and shift lanes closer to the median.

During this operation, access to Exit 5 from I-75 South will be reduced to one lane, but the exit will remain open.

Ramp Closure – Early Morning of Wednesday, May 20 (2:00 AM ET)

On the early morning of Wednesday, May 20, crews will open the new ramp alignment; the existing Exit 5 ramp from I-75 South will be closed for approximately 2–3 hours.

The ramp will reopen immediately once the new alignment is in place (approximately 6:00 AM ET).

The new alignment will introduce an updated traffic pattern for I‑75 South at Exit 5:

Three lanes will enter the interchange area.

Two lanes will exit toward Shallowford Road.

Three lanes will continue on I‑75 South.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departing. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violations may result in up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $500.