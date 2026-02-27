Construction Prompts Traffic Shift On I-75 South Near Shallowford Road

As part of the I-75 Interchange Improvements at Hamilton Place, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will implement a long‑term traffic shift on I‑75 South to accommodate ongoing construction of the new exit ramp from I‑75 South to Shallowford Road.

For approximately 8 months, I‑75 South will be reduced from 4 to 3 lanes between Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive) and Exit 5 (Shallowford Road). The right lane will be closed for the duration of this phase of work.

The lane reduction will begin on the I‑75 South bridge over Bonny Oaks Drive. As part of this shift, drivers traveling west on Bonny Oaks Drive and turning left onto I‑75 South will have only one available lane on the entrance ramp. The inside left‑turn lane from Bonny Oaks Drive to I‑75 South will be closed.

This traffic pattern is necessary to facilitate concrete paving operations for the new Shallowford Road exit ramp currently under construction.

The contractor will begin setting up the traffic shift on Wednesday evening, March 4. The full lane closure and new traffic pattern will be in place by the morning of Thursday, March 5.

Drivers should expect delays, especially during peak travel times, and are encouraged to plan ahead and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

This work is weather-dependent. Drivers are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departure. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violation of this law can result in up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.