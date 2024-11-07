Construction Prompts Weekend Ridge Cut Lane Closure On Interstate 24

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, TDOT contract crews will reduce I-24 West to two lanes (from Spring Creek Road to Germantown Road) from 9:00 PM on Friday, November 8, to 6:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12.

I-24 East will not be affected by this work.

When the roadway is fully reopened to traffic, the three lanes on I-24 West will have been shifted to a new alignment. Drivers should use extreme caution when navigating this new traffic pattern.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area during these times. Significant delays are expected. Trucks over 10 feet high should avoid using the Bachman Tunnels on Ringgold Road as a detour. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

Additional information and resources (including detailed directions for navigating the bridge closures) can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2.html.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

