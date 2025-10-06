East Hamilton High School To Host 8th Annual Cane Car Show

East Hamilton High School is proud to announce the 8th Annual Cane Car Show taking place on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The community is invited to enjoy this family-friendly event showcasing antique, classic, and modified vehicles.

The Cane Car Show will once again take place on the East Hamilton High School campus and welcomes car enthusiasts of all ages. Admission is free to the public.

If you are seeking to enter a vehicle in the Cane Car Show, vehicle entry is only $10 or participants may donate an unwrapped toy in place of the fee. All proceeds and toy donations from the event will be donated directly to the Forgotten Child Fund.

"The Cane Car Show has grown into a true tradition here at East Hamilton,” said Brent Eller, East Hamilton High School Principal. "It’s inspiring to see our students step up to plan such a meaningful event. Not only do they learn valuable real-world skills through this experience, but they also help make a lasting impact in our community through the Forgotten Child Fund.”

In addition to the car show, attendees can look forward to free food, music, games, and exciting raffle prizes. For the third consecutive year, the event is being fully organized and managed by freshmen students in Ms. O’Neal’s Introduction to Business & Marketing class, giving students hands-on experience in event planning, leadership, fundraising, and community engagement.

For more information about the 8th Annual Cane Car Show, please email Ms. O'Neal at oneal_coraleigh@hcde.org.