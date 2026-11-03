East Hamilton High School To Host Their 9th Annual Cane Car Show This Saturday

East Hamilton High School is proud to announce the 9th Annual Cane Car Show, taking place on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy this family-friendly event showcasing antique, classic, and modified vehicles.

The Cane Car Show will once again take place on the East Hamilton High School campus, 2015 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd., Ooltewah, TN 37363, and welcomes car enthusiasts of all ages. Admission is free to the public. Vehicle entry is only $10, or participants may donate an unwrapped toy in place of the fee.

Show cars can pre-register here by filling out the online form https://bit.ly/CaneCarShow9, or they can simply arrive between 8 am- 10 am to register at the gate and enjoy coffee. All proceeds and toy donations from the event will be donated directly to the Forgotten Child Fund.

In addition to the car show, attendees can look forward to free food, music, games, and exciting raffle prizes. This year's event will also feature a performance by choir students from East Hamilton High School, East Hamilton Middle School, and feeder elementary schools.

For the fourth consecutive year, the event is being fully organized and managed by freshman Introduction to Business & Marketing students. This event provides students with hands-on experience in event planning, leadership, fundraising, and community engagement.

"The Cane Car Show has grown into a true tradition here at East Hamilton, and as someone who has loved classic cars my whole life, it's one of my favorite days of the year," said Brent Eller, East Hamilton High School Principal. "It's inspiring to see our students step up to plan such a meaningful event, and to watch others get inspired by it. Not only do our students learn valuable real-world skills through this experience, but they also help make a lasting impact in our community through the Forgotten Child Fund."