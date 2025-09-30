John Ross Road Resurfacing Project To Begin Wednesday In East Ridge

The City of East Ridge, in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, announces that construction will begin on the John Ross Road Resurfacing Project starting Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Mobilization will start October 1st followed by milling/resurfacing efforts expected to begin by October 15th.

Talley Construction has been selected as the General Contractor for the project, with support from Wright Brothers Construction, WorkZone Traffic Control, and other subcontractors. The project is being managed by Volkert, Inc.

The contract allows 60 days of construction, though work is expected to be completed before the end of that timeframe, weather permitting.

Traffic Impacts:

Work is scheduled to be completed Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect alternating lane closures and rolling road closures throughout the duration of the project.

A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic safely.

Crews will first mill down one side of John Ross Road before swapping traffic to complete the opposite side. This same operation will take place during the resurfacing/paving phase.

Project At-A-Glance:

Project: John Ross Road Resurfacing (PIN 131488.00)

Contractor: Talley Construction

Construction Manager: Volkert, Inc.

Subs: Wright Brothers Construction, WorkZone Traffic Control (and others)

Start Date: October 1, 2025

Work Hours: Monday – Friday, 7:30 am - 5:30pm

Traffic: Alternating lane closures, rolling road closures, and flagger operations

Contract Time: 60 days

For more information and updates, please visit www.eastridgetn.gov or follow the City of East Ridge on social media.