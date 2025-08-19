East Ridge Announces New Driver Services Self-Service Kiosk At City Hall

The City of East Ridge is pleased to announce the installation of a new Driver Services Self-Service Kiosk at City Hall, made possible through a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security – Driver Services Division.

Located in the East Ridge City Hall lobby, the kiosk allows residents to complete a variety of driver license and identification transactions quickly and conveniently during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Available services include:

Renew Driver License or Photo ID – Renew your Driver License, REAL ID, or Photo ID with your license number, photo ID number, or Social Security number.

– Renew your Driver License, REAL ID, or Photo ID with your license number, photo ID number, or Social Security number. Duplicate (Replacement) License or Photo ID – Replace your license or ID; renewals may be available if your expiration date is less than one year away.

– Replace your license or ID; renewals may be available if your expiration date is less than one year away. Address Change – Update the address on your license or ID; renewal may be available if eligible.

– Update the address on your license or ID; renewal may be available if eligible. Advance to a GDL Intermediate Unrestricted License – For drivers age 17 or older who meet eligibility requirements.

– For drivers age 17 or older who meet eligibility requirements. Pay Reinstatement Fees – Make reinstatement payments (not applicable to Reinstatement Payment Plans).

– Make reinstatement payments (not applicable to Reinstatement Payment Plans). Request a REAL ID – Check eligibility and exchange your current license or ID for a REAL ID; additional documentation may be required at a Driver Services Center.

Please note that transactions for Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL), Temporary Licenses/Photo IDs (X-Series), and Non-Expiring Licenses (Permanent ID, Code 30) are not available through the kiosk.

“This new kiosk provides East Ridge residents with a faster, more convenient way to take care of many driver services without the need to visit a full Driver Services Center,” said Scott Miller, City Manager. “We are grateful to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for partnering with us to bring this service to our community.”

The Driver Services Self-Service Kiosk is now open and available for public use in the East Ridge City Hall lobby, 1517 Tombras Avenue, East Ridge, TN 37412.

For more information about available services, visit the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s website at www.tn.gov/safety.