East Ridge Announces Roadway Safety Improvements On S. Mack Smith Road

The City of East Ridge advises residents and motorists of planned roadway safety improvements scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 6, 2026, weather permitting, after 9:00am on S. Mack Smith Road within the city.

This work is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve roadway safety, traffic flow, and overall transportation infrastructure throughout East Ridge.

Improvements are planned along S. Mack Smith Road from Ringgold Road to the Georgia state line. Talley Construction crews will be on site with flaggers and temporary traffic control measures in place to assist motorists and maintain traffic flow during intermittent lane closures and resurfacing operations.

No full road closures are anticipated during the scheduled work. However, motorists should expect temporary delays, reduce speeds in work zones, and consider alternate routes when possible, during active construction periods. Construction efforts are expected to be completed within (1) day.

The City of East Ridge appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed to enhance roadway safety for residents, businesses, and visitors.

For more information and updates, please visit www.eastridgetn.gov or follow the City of East Ridge on social media.