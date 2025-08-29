Police To Focus On Highway 58 Traffic Enforcement Over The Holiday Weekend

Over the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) will join the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Chattanooga Police Department, and multiple law enforcement partners in Project 58 x 58: Enforcing Safety, Hour by Hour.

Project 58 x 58 will officially begin on Friday, August 29, through midnight on Monday, September 1st. During this time, deputies, troopers, and officers will conduct coordinated traffic enforcement along the entire length of State Route 58, stretching from the Tennessee–Georgia state line to its northern end in Roane County.

The operation will focus on reducing speeding, removing impaired and intoxicated drivers, and addressing other dangerous driving behaviors. Additional enforcement will also occur in other parts of Hamilton County where speeding and reckless driving remain a concern.

To date, 2025 has been a deadly year for accidents occurring on Highway 58 as it stretches through Hamilton County. Since January 1, 2025, there have been 234 crashes on Highway 58 resulting in 5 fatalities. Of those 234 crashes, 102 involved injuries.

Looking at a broader period of time, during the three-year period of 2022-2024, there have been a total of 1,230 crashes resulting in 5 fatalities. Of those 1,230 crashes, 422 involved injuries. In all, we have had 10 fatalities on Highway 58 since January 1, 2022.

“Since 2022, 10 lives have been lost on Highway 58—and one is too many. During the next few weeks and beyond this operation, residents traveling on Highway 58 can expect to see an increased HCSO presence as we target speeders and impaired drivers. Many of our residents in this area have expressed concern over the amount of speeding occurring on Highway 58 and as we attempt to address these concerns, our goal is to change driver behavior through education. However, if we cannot reach you through education, rest assured we will reach you through enforcement,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

In addition to participating in Project 58 x 58, HCSO patrol and traffic units will maintain increased enforcement along Highway 58 in the coming weeks in direct response to the rise in serious and fatal crashes on the roadway and concerns by local residents.

Regarding the increase in incidents along Highway 58, Tennessee State Representative Greg Vital noted, “The combination of excessive speed and distracted drivers on cell phones has contributed to the loss of too many people recently in Hamilton County. I support the efforts of law enforcement with warning the public to slow down and save lives, especially now that school is in session.”

As part of Highway 58 falls within the City of Chattanooga’s jurisdiction, the Chattanooga Police Department will also be conducting traffic enforcement operations during this initiative. “The Chattanooga Police Department is committed to keeping our roads safe for all users,” said Chattanooga Chief of Police John Chambers. “Heavy traffic on Highway 58 brings greater risk, and our enforcement efforts focus on reducing crashes and encouraging responsible driving. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and CPD is dedicated to doing our part,” he further noted.