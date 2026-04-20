Gas Prices Around Chattanooga Drop Just Over 22 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 22.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.09/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.36/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.05/g, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.17/g while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.82/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in 48 states over the last week, while diesel prices fell in 46 states, offering a welcome break at pumps, with the national average price of gasoline dipping below the $4 per gallon mark over the weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, that relief may prove fleeting. Oil prices surged in Sunday night trading after Iran re-closed the Strait of Hormuz and President Trump signaled further escalation if Tehran does not come to an agreement.

"With global oil flows remaining at risk, renewed volatility is taking hold, and the continued back-and-forth is making any lasting resolution increasingly fragile," De Haan added. "As a result, gasoline prices are likely to rise again in the days ahead, with diesel expected to follow if disruptions persist, and many of the states that exhibit price cycling could see increases in the next 24-48 hours.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97/g today. The national average is up 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.50 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

April 20, 2025: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

April 20, 2024: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

April 20, 2023: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

April 20, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $4.10/g)

April 20, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.72/g, down 13.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.85/g.

Tennessee- $3.75/g, down 12.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.88/g.

Huntsville- $3.82/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.91/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.