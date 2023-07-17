Gas Prices Continue See-Sawing, With A Near Ten Cent Drop Locally In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 11.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 98.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

"With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation's states seeing gas prices rise last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.78/g while the highest was $9.11/g, a difference of $6.33/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

July 17, 2022: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $4.51/g)

July 17, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 17, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 17, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 17, 2017: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 17, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2015: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 17, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 17, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.03/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.

Tennessee- $3.07/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

Huntsville- $3.09/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

