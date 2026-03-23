Gas Prices Continue Sharp Rise, Up Nearly 37 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 36.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 116.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.11/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.99/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

“Gas prices continued to rise nationwide over the last week as seasonal factors, combined with ongoing supply concerns tied to the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, pushed both gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“It now appears increasingly likely that the national average price of gasoline will reach the $4-per-gallon mark—potentially as early as this week—for the first time since 2022, while diesel prices are surging to multi-year highs, with some markets nearing record territory. There are few signs of stabilization so far, as global oil prices continue to climb and early indications suggest consumers may begin to pull back in response to the rapid pace of increases.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 24.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today. The national average is up 98.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 84.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 27.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.227 per gallon, the highest level since November 24, 2022.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

March 23, 2025: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

March 23, 2024: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 23, 2023: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

March 23, 2022: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 23, 2021: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.57/g, up 31.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26/g.

Tennessee- $3.63/g, up 31.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32/g.

Huntsville- $3.57/g, up 18.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.