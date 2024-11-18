Gas Prices Continue To Drop, Falling Nearly 11 Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 15.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.516 per gallon.

"Several states saw gas prices jump or 'cycle' last week, a behavior in which gas prices climb significantly after falling below a station's replacement price. This led the national average to see little meaningful change from last week, with many states experiencing a slow decline, offsetting the few states that did see big jumps," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.40/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 49.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.15/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.84/g.

"The good news is that those states that saw large jumps last week will likely see some of the biggest declines at the pump this week, paving the way for the national average to fall, potentially below $3 per gallon, just in time for Thanksgiving, with GasBuddy tracking 28 states already below that level," De Haan added.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today. The national average is down 15.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 18, 2023: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

November 18, 2022: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

November 18, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 18, 2020: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 18, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 18, 2018: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 18, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

November 18, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 18, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 18, 2014: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.63/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

Tennessee- $2.66/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Huntsville- $2.75/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.80/g.

