Gas Prices Continue To Fall Locally, Down Nearly Six Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.25/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.09/g while the highest was $3.39/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

“Gas prices continued to decline in most states last week, while some price cycling states saw temporary spikes to restore margins,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the national average falling further, we're now at multi-year lows heading into Christmas. Diesel prices are also easing, and in the cheapest cities, averages have dipped into the low-$2 range—with a few stations still offering gas under $2 per gallon. Barring any major disruptions, prices are likely to stay relatively low into the new year.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90/g today. The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.671 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.52/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.55/g.

Tennessee- $2.51/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.

Huntsville- $2.59/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.62/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 8, 2024: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

December 8, 2023: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

December 8, 2022: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 8, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

December 8, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 8, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

December 8, 2018: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

December 8, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 8, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

December 8, 2015: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)

