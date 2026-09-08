Gas Prices Continue To Rise Locally, Up Nearly 18 Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.49/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of 90.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.26/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.63/g.

"Average gasoline prices rose in nearly three out of five states over the last week, while diesel surged in every state — with some climbing nearly 50 cents per gallon in just seven days. The milestone many hoped to avoid has arrived: the national average price of gasoline on Labor Day set a new all-time record for the holiday, eclipsing the previous mark of $3.83 per gallon set in 2012," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Diesel's record fell as well, with the national average reaching $5.87 per gallon on September 3, surpassing the prior all-time high of $5.82 per gallon set in 2022 — and with $6 per gallon now a realistic possibility in the weeks ahead if Ukraine's continued attacks on Russian refining infrastructure keep knocking capacity offline. These are sobering milestones, and until the global refining supply picture meaningfully improves, both diesel prices face continued upward pressure while gasoline may seasonally slow in the weeks ahead."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today. The national average is up 10.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 90.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 29.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.867 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

September 8, 2025: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 8, 2024: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

September 8, 2023: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

September 8, 2022: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

September 8, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.70/g, up 11.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.59/g.

Tennessee- $3.79/g, up 13.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g.

Huntsville- $3.75/g, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.71/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.