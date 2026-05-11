Gas Prices Continue To Rise Locally, Up Nearly 19 Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 24.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.46/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.43/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.74/g while the highest was $5.08/g, a difference of $1.34/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in just six states over the last week, led by the Great Lakes region, where motorists in states like Michigan and Ohio saw prices fall sharply, while Indiana experienced even steeper relief after the state temporarily waived both its excise and use taxes on gasoline. Those declines helped pull the national average lower by roughly eight cents over the last several days after oil prices eased mid-week on optimism that the U.S. and Iran could reach a deal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“However, that optimism has since largely unraveled, with talks appearing to stall and President Trump signaling the latest proposal is unacceptable, helping push oil prices higher again in Sunday electronic trade." he added. “As a result, many states could see another round of price cycling in the days ahead, potentially sending the national average toward the $4.65-per-gallon mark if oil continues climbing. In addition, diesel prices across much of the Great Lakes region are nearing new record highs as ongoing refinery issues continue to disproportionately impact diesel production. Should geopolitical tensions escalate further, fuel prices could rise even more sharply in the weeks ahead.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.48/g today. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.40/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.623 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

May 11, 2025: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

May 11, 2024: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

May 11, 2023: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 11, 2022: $4.09/g (U.S. Average: $4.41/g)

May 11, 2021: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.18/g, up 24.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.94/g.

Tennessee- $4.15/g, up 14.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.00/g.

Huntsville- $4.05/g, up 11.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.94/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.