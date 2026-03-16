Local Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Up Just Over 28 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 28.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 81.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 71.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.57/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.37/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $2.22/g.

“Consumers continue to feel the sting of rising oil, gasoline, and diesel costs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, pushing gasoline prices to their highest levels in years while diesel could soon approach the $5-per-gallon mark nationally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Until we see a meaningful resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist. At the same time, seasonal forces are beginning to intensify as several regions complete the transition to summer gasoline, creating a double headwind that could continue driving pump prices higher in the weeks ahead.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 23.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68/g today. The national average is up 80.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 66.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 34.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.951 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

March 16, 2025: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

March 16, 2024: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 16, 2023: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

March 16, 2022: $4.05/g (U.S. Average: $4.29/g)

March 16, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.26/g, up 32.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.93/g.

Tennessee- $3.32/g, up 31.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Huntsville- $3.38/g, up 39.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.