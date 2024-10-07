Gas Prices Drop Back Nearly 10 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.59/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel is unchanged from a week ago and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

"While the national average dipped slightly in the last week, Iran's attack on Israel has at least temporarily caused oil prices to surge to the highest level in months, which could cause the declines to cease for now and could lead to a rise in gas prices for many Americans," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.26/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.19/g, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.26/g while the highest was $8.70/g, a difference of $6.44/g.

"In addition to the escalation in the Middle East, hurricane season remains active, with Hurricane Milton now heading toward a likely landfall in Florida," De Haan added. "As a result of potential evacuations, GasBuddy's Fuel Availability tracker will remain online for areas likely to be affected by Milton. For now, motorists in most areas can expect to see more increases in gas prices primarily due to tensions in the Middle East, but I remain hopeful that a $2.99 national average remains possible this fall."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today. The national average is down 11.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

October 7, 2023: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

October 7, 2022: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

October 7, 2021: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

October 7, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 7, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 7, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 7, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

October 7, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 7, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 7, 2014: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.72/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

Tennessee- $2.70/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

Huntsville- $2.77/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.