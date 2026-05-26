Gas Prices Drop Nearly 14 Cents A Gallon Locally At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 43.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.63/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.26/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.83/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in 40 states over the last week as falling oil prices helped offset earlier price cycling in many markets, bringing relief to motorists after several states had already seen sharp increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Much of the decline came after renewed optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran agreement pushed oil prices lower, easing geopolitical pressure on energy markets. In many states, that drop created breathing room after recent price cycles and allowed pump prices to fall again,” Patrick De Haan added. “While oil continued drifting lower over the weekend on hopes of a deal, new CENTCOM reports involving U.S. defensive strikes highlight how quickly the outlook could change. For now, motorists may continue to see some relief, but it remains too early to know how long the decline will last.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.45/g today. The national average is up 41.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.32/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.571 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

May 26, 2025: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

May 26, 2024: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

May 26, 2023: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 26, 2022: $4.18/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 26, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.15/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.17/g.

Tennessee- $4.11/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.16/g.

Huntsville- $4.06/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.09/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.