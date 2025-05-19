Gas Prices Drop Nearly 8 Cents A Gallon Locally Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 37.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Gasoline prices jumped in over three-quarters of U.S. states over the last week, as oil prices surged following former President Trump’s decision to reduce tariffs and strike new trade deals—moves that inspired optimism that a major tariff-induced economic slowdown might be avoided," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.39/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.34/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.77/g.

"In addition to gains in price-cycling markets, rising oil prices—fueled by economic optimism and tightening gasoline inventories—contributed to broader upward pressure on prices. While Americans are still seeing significant savings compared to a year ago, that gap has narrowed as oil prices have rebounded," De Haan added. "As we approach Memorial Day, GasBuddy is preparing to release its summer travel survey results and issue a gas price forecast for the season. For now, motorists can expect one of the most affordable summers for hitting the road since the pandemic, with gas prices tracking at some of the lowest inflation-adjusted levels in years."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today. The national average is up 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.502 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

May 19, 2024: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 19, 2023: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 19, 2022: $4.26/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 19, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 19, 2020: $1.59/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

May 19, 2019: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 19, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 19, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 19, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

May 19, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.68/g, unchanged from last week's $2.68/g.

Tennessee- $2.67/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

Huntsville- $2.68/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

