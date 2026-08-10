Gas Prices Drop Sharply, Falling 21 Cents Locally Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 21.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 13.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Average gasoline prices declined in 47 states over the last week while diesel fell in 39, with the national average price of gasoline posting a double-digit drop per gallon," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.07/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.98/g, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.02/g while the highest was $5.60/g, a difference of $2.58/g.

"Diesel's decline was roughly half that of gasoline, in part due to continued pressure on refined product markets from ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. However, the wild ride continues. Iran is pushing back against a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and oil prices edged modestly higher in Sunday night trading, signaling that the recent relief may not last," De Haan added.

"With the Strait remaining closed, upward pressure on fuel prices could return quickly, and if things don't go well, the national average could climb to its highest level ever recorded this late in the calendar year. For now, enjoy the dip, but keep a close eye on how the Strait situation develops in the days ahead."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94/g today. The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 85.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.275 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

August 10, 2025: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

August 10, 2024: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 10, 2023: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 10, 2022: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.96/g)

August 10, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.51/g, down 10.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.61/g.

Tennessee- $3.52/g, down 12.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.64/g.

Huntsville- $3.58/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.68/g

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.