Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 45.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.35/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.34/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.65/g.

GasBuddy today also released its 2025 Independence Day gas price forecast, projecting the national average price of gas fall to $3.15 per gallon on July 4, down nearly 35 cents from last year’s July 4 average to the lowest Independence Day tally since 2021.

Though recent events have caused some turmoil and volatility in energy markets, gas prices have returned to decline due to cooling Middle East geopolitical tensions and increased oil production from OPEC in recent months.

"The national average price of gasoline has resumed its decline, with falling prices driven by easing tensions in the Middle East—just weeks after those same tensions had pushed prices higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For motorists planning to hit the road for Independence Day, gas prices are expected to continue falling nearly coast to coast in the lead-up to July 4. Relief could expand as the holiday weekend approaches, with the national average on track to hit its lowest July 4 level since 2021 at $3.15 per gallon, we project. As long as tensions in the Middle East remain contained and the U.S. avoids a major hurricane, we could see the national average fall below $3 per gallon later this summer," De Haan added.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today. The national average is up 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.676 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

June 30, 2024: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

June 30, 2023: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

June 30, 2022: $4.29/g (U.S. Average: $4.85/g)

June 30, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

June 30, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

June 30, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 30, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 30, 2017: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

June 30, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 30, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.73/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Tennessee- $2.75/g, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Huntsville- $2.77/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.