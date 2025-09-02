Gas Prices Fall Five Cents A Gallon Locally Over The Holiday Weekend

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.68/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 8.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 8.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.46/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.34/g while the highest was $3.79/g, a difference of $1.45/g.

“With the unofficial end of summer now behind us, we saw the lowest national average price of gasoline on Labor Day since 2020, with prices lower than a year ago in all but three states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This caps off the most affordable summer at the pump since 2021, with motorists spending $11.3 billion less on gasoline compared to last year. While summer may be in the rearview mirror, low gas prices aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, so long as we avoid major hurricanes or other disruptions, we’re on solid footing to see the national average dip to $2.99 per gallon this fall.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g today. The national average is up 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. . The national average price of diesel has increased 1.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.665 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 2, 2024: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

September 2, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

September 2, 2022: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

September 2, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 2, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

September 2, 2019: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 2, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

September 2, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

September 2, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 2, 2015: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.70/g, unchanged from last week's $2.70/g.

Tennessee- $2.75/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

Huntsville- $2.77/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.80/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.