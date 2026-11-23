Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 76.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.66/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a difference of $1.13/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.65/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

"Gasoline and diesel prices fell in virtually every state over the last week, pushing the national average price of gasoline to its lowest level since mid-March just ahead of Thanksgiving.Our Thanksgiving survey found that 66% of Americans still plan to hit the road, even though 78% say gas costs more than it did last year and nearly one in five are cutting back on other holiday spending to cover fuel," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The timing of this relief is welcome, and it now looks doubtful that we'll surpass 2022's Thanksgiving Day record of $3.558 per gallon. The national average could eventually bottom out between $3.35 and $3.55 over the next few weeks, and more drivers may find $2.99 gas in cheaper states during their Thanksgiving travels. If the situation in the Middle East stays quiet or improves, these lower prices could stick around for some of the winter."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g today. The national average is down 74.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, while diesel has decreased 19.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.808 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

November 23, 2025: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 23, 2024: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 23, 2023: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

November 23, 2022: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

November 23, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.23/g, down 22.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.

Tennessee- $3.23/g, down 16.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.39/g.

Huntsville- $3.27/g, down 17.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.44/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.