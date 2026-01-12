Local Gas Prices Fall Just Over Thirteen Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.33/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 18.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.14/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.79/g, a difference of 65.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.04/g while the highest was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.45/g.

“Gas prices nationally saw little change over the last week, though several price-cycling states did experience notable jumps,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is that once prices rise in these markets, they often retreat for a week or longer afterward. While the situation in Venezuela has dominated headlines, it’s far too early for any measurable impact on what consumers are paying at the pump— whether prices go up or down— as it would likely take years to see a meaningful increase in oil output there. For now, gas prices remain seasonally lower, but with oil prices inching higher, the national average could soon see some limited upward movement.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73/g today. The national average is down 17.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 28.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.475 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

January 12, 2025: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

January 12, 2024: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

January 12, 2023: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

January 12, 2022: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 12, 2021: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.33/g, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.40/g.

Tennessee- $2.38/g, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.

Huntsville- $2.44/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.

